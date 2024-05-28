ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $138.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE ITT opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $140.20.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

