Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $36.78

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.78.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Alkermes by 521.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 169,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 1,150.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 864,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.02 on Friday. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alkermes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
