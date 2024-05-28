Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $19.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 66.7% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 263,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,091,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

