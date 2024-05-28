Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,301.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,301.25 ($80.48).

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.63) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($98.34) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.67) to GBX 6,610 ($84.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($75.35) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.63) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,655 ($72.22) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,350.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,395.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,910 ($75.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

