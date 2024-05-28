Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $485.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $438.00 to $412.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $595.00 to $505.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $605.00 to $476.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $565.00 to $475.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $434.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $612.00.

4/24/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $350.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $438.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $585.00.

4/18/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $580.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $610.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $665.00 to $595.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $630.00 to $610.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.5 %

ULTA opened at $381.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Get Ulta Beauty Inc alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.1% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.