Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.22

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.22 and traded as high as $65.67. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 4,600 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.