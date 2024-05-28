Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.43. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

