Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.43. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lynas Rare Earths
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.