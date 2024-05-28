Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.94

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $24.05. Yandex shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 28,271,400 shares traded.
Yandex Trading Down 6.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.88.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The information services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
