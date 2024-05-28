Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.94

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $24.05. Yandex shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 28,271,400 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The information services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 11.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 56,077 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Yandex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,827,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,308,000 after buying an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

