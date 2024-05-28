Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.82. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 91,600 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMTI

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $54.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 274,891 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,817,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,000 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.