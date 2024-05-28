Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.85

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.85 and traded as high as $59.14. Banco Macro shares last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 305,200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMA

Banco Macro Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 73,524 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 498.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 64,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.