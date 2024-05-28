Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.95

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.10. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.22% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

