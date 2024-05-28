Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.03

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.03 and traded as high as $21.63. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 28,000 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSRR

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $314.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth $94,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.