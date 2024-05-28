Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.27. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 11,600 shares changing hands.
Crown Crafts Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.
Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Crafts
About Crown Crafts
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Crafts
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.