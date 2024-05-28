Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.27. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 11,600 shares changing hands.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Crafts

About Crown Crafts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Crown Crafts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 33.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Crown Crafts by 27.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

