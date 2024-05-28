Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.66

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.84. Citizens shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 30,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $140.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Citizens had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,567.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,287. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 10.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens in the third quarter worth $96,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

