PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.47

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $24.28. PLDT shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 25,400 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

