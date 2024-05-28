Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on POR

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 65,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 425,923 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.