Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Critical Comparison

Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globavend 0 0 0 0 N/A Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globavend N/A N/A N/A Singularity Future Technology -255.35% -97.42% -57.29%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globavend $18.59 million 1.26 $1.08 million N/A N/A Singularity Future Technology $4.54 million 3.61 -$23.00 million ($9.06) -0.52

Globavend has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globavend beats Singularity Future Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services. The company is also involved in purchase and sale of crypto mining machines. It serves the steel companies and e-commerce businesses. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

