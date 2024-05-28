Head to Head Survey: Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) and Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and Metals Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Metals Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Metals Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.58, indicating a potential downside of 1.21%. Given Metals Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Metals Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold N/A -279.78% -58.66% Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Metals Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 8.42 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Metals Acquisition $159.00 million 4.34 -$144.55 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metals Acquisition.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 533 acres located in Lander County, Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

