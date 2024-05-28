Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) & Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Financial Review

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Vow ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 1.54 $171.30 million $1.96 15.38 Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vow ASA.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Vow ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vow ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Vow ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Vow ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.03% 314.52% 17.61% Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Vow ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Vow ASA

(Get Free Report)

Vow ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, delivers, and maintains systems for processing and purifying wastewater, food waste, solid waste, and bio sludge in Norway, France, Poland, the United States, and Italy. It operates in three segments: Projects Cruise, Aftersales, and Landbased. The Projects Cruise segment delivers ship systems to shipyards for newbuild constructions, which include advanced wastewater purification, waste management, and food waste processing; and advanced systems to shipowners for ships. The Aftersales segment provides spare parts and consumables; chemicals; and tailor-made service and maintenance programs. The Landbased segment offers Biogreen, a patented pyrolysis process for converting biomass, plastics, and waste into energy; Safesteril, a patented sterilisation process for food and pharmaceutical ingredients; and industrial robotics solutions, including robotic systems for waste recycling processes. This segment also develops, designs, and fabricates industrial furnaces and equipment for heat treatment processes. The company serves cruise, aquaculture, and landbased industries, as well as utilities. It has a strategic partnership agreement with Repsol, S.A. to explore applications and solutions to produce clean and renewable energy for CO2 emission reduction; European Tyre Enterprise Ltd. to develop a modularised and industrial solutions, and value chain to turn end-of-life tires into raw material and renewable energy; GRTgaz to produce a demo plant built to confirm that CO2 neutral pyrolysis gas can replace fossil gas in the European gas grid; SAS IMPROVE to develop technological solutions for the farm to fork valorisation of future proteins; and Imtech Steri's Biosteam to offer a range of ingredient sterilisation solutions and services. The company was formerly known as Scanship Holding ASA and changed its name to VOW ASA in January 2020. Vow ASA was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.