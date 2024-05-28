FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) versus First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Head-To-Head Analysis

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FVCBankcorp and First Mid Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

FVCBankcorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

This table compares FVCBankcorp and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 4.55% 7.39% 0.69% First Mid Bancshares 17.01% 10.56% 1.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FVCBankcorp and First Mid Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $93.25 million 2.18 $3.82 million $0.24 47.00 First Mid Bancshares $386.95 million 1.97 $68.93 million $3.10 10.29

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; employee benefit services for businesses; and farm management and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

