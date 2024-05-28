Financial Contrast: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) versus BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -4,223.27% -42.50% -36.96% BridgeBio Pharma -246.24% N/A -80.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.01 million 933.54 -$214.53 million ($3.78) -12.56 BridgeBio Pharma $9.30 million 562.19 -$643.20 million ($3.22) -8.68

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BridgeBio Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 11 0 2.92 BridgeBio Pharma 0 2 8 1 2.91

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $60.92, indicating a potential upside of 28.33%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 70.60%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. It is also developing CRN04894, an investigational oral nonpeptide product candidate to antagonize the adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) receptor that has completed a Phase 1 study for the treatment of diseases caused by excess ACTH, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. In addition, the company is developing antagonists of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor for the treatment of primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy, and other diseases of excess PTH; identified investigational orally available somatostatin receptor type 3 targeted nonpeptide agonists for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and developing thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor antagonists for the treatment of graves' disease and thyroid eye disease, as well as Oral GLP-1 and GIP nonpeptides for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for treating autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-418, a glycosylation substrate pro-drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). In addition, it engages in developing products for mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

