Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) & Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Financial Contrast

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) and Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Ares Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.34% 12.87% 6.39% Ares Acquisition Co. II N/A -116.17% 4.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Ares Acquisition Co. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million 5.32 $231.01 million $3.10 7.06 Ares Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A $16.92 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Acquisition Co. II.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Ares Acquisition Co. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ares Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Ares Acquisition Co. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Ares Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Ares Acquisition Co. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

(Get Free Report)

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.