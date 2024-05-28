Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $201.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $186.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

