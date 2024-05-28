Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Target Price at $144.18

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.18.
MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
NYSE:MAA opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Read More
