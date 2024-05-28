Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Target Price at $144.18

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.18.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

