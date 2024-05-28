The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $55.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.17.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Kroger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 45.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 350,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $866,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

