Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $39.00

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

