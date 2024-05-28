Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $69.21

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

