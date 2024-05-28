Analysts Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) PT at $151.75

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $148.92 on Friday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

