Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $65.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.92.
Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $4,166,454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $239,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
NDAQ opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
