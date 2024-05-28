Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $664.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $664.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Cintas stock opened at $682.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas has a one year low of $458.32 and a one year high of $705.74.

Cintas shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

