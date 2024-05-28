DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. UBS Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

DOCN stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 10.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

