Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $20.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASAN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

ASAN stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth $217,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth $546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Asana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asana by 26.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

