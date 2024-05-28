Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price at $46.43

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

APPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Appian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $31.05 on Friday. Appian has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

(Get Free Report

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.