Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -95.83%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

