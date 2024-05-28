Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $30.75

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 3,474,522 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,853 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BEP stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

