Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $161.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $125.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average of $135.48. Lear has a twelve month low of $121.38 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,640,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lear by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Lear by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,796,000 after purchasing an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

