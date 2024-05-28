Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $134.40

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.82. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

