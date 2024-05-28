Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

