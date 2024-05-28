Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives $5.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Northland Capmk downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $1.95 on Friday. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
