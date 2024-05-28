MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $570.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $570.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get MSCI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 0.5 %

MSCI stock opened at $493.00 on Friday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.01 and a 200-day moving average of $536.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.