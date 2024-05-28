Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $426.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Humana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Humana Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $349.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. Humana has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

About Humana

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.