Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Raised by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

ANF stock opened at $150.17 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 152,907 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

