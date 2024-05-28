Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.