Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.48. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $26.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.16 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.57.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.5 %

ULTA stock opened at $381.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.38. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

