MediWound (MDWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MediWound Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ MDWD opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $155.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
