VNET Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. VNET Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. On average, analysts expect VNET Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of VNET stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNET Group

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.