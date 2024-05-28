Thermon Group (THR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THR has been the subject of several analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.