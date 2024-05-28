REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect REE Automotive to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Price Performance

REE stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.64. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of REE Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

Further Reading

