REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect REE Automotive to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
REE Automotive Price Performance
REE stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.64. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on REE
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than REE Automotive
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.