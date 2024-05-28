Kohl’s (KSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.100-2.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $2.10-2.70 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.