Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Shares Up 3.6%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 12,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

